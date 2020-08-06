Ahmedabad hospital fire: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 to injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin who were killed in the fire that broke out at an Ahmedabad hospital on Wednesday night.

Rs 50,000 will be given to those who sustained injuries due to the fire.

"Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire," a tweet from the PMO said.

At least 8 people were killed after a massive fire erupted at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fourth floor of the Shrey hospital, which is located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area.

Following the incident, 41 patients were shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The hospital has been sealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of eight people and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.