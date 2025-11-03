Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'

When he heard the sound of metal groaning and saw the flash of fire before his eyes, he was convinced that he will not come out alive. But there he is, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who just casually walked out of the debris.

When he heard the sound of metal groaning and saw the flash of fire before his eyes, he was convinced that he will not come out alive. But there he is, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who just casually walked out of the debris, making everyone believe in miracles.

Ramesh describes himself as a "luckiest man alive" but highlights the suffering he's lived down with each and everyday since the plane crash that claimed more than 200 lives. In one of the major aviation disasters in history, an Air India plane, bound for London’s Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 240 passengers onboard - including Ramesh's brother and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Ramesh, who was in the now-famous seat 11A near an emergency exit, described his ordeal as he spoke to Sky News. "I thought I was going to die … when I opened my eyes and realised I was alive." Before the plane crashed into the ground, Ramesh recalled how lights had flickered and the aircraft seemed to lose power. In what may be described as a miracle, Ramesh found an exit. "I managed to unbuckle myself… used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out", he recalled.

'God gave me life but...'

As he crawled his way out, he was beyond terrified to see what was before his eyes - bodies lying all around, passengers and the crew consumed by flames. Ramesh says the memody still haunts him. "God gave me life but took all my happiness … I lost my brother … my family has completely broken down", he says.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh's brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was travelling with him didn't make it out alive - a loss that still gives him sleepless nights. "I just stay awake, I sleep maybe three to four hours … yes it’s a miracle I survived, but I lost everything."