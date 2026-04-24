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Ahmedabad Horror: 19-year-old killed over old social media post, probe underway

In Ahmedabad, a 19-year-old was killed after a dispute over an old Instagram post turned violent.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

Ahmedabad Horror: 19-year-old killed over old social media post, probe underway
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A 19-year-old was killed in Ahmedabad after an old Instagram-related dispute escalated into a violent confrontation. Another person was injured in the incident, and police have arrested three young men in connection with the attack.

Old Instagram Post Behind the Conflict

According to investigators, the violence stemmed from an earlier Instagram story allegedly posted by the victim, Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh. The post reportedly contained a provocative message challenging the accused individuals. However, police have not yet recovered the content from his archived account.

Officials said tensions between both sides had been building for some time before the situation escalated on Wednesday night.

How the Attack Took Place

Police from Vejalpur Police Station stated that the incident occurred around 10:30 pm. The accused, Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22), and Faizan Pathan (20), allegedly confronted Salik following the online dispute, which quickly turned into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, Rehan is said to have restrained the victim and stabbed him on the right side of his body, causing fatal injuries. Salik was immediately taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Second Person Also Injured

Another individual, Kasib Saiyed, was also injured during the incident. Police said Faizan allegedly struck him with a stone, while Rehan attacked him with a knife, injuring his forearm. He is currently receiving medical treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police Investigation Continues

All three accused have been arrested, and a case has been registered. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events and determine the exact role of the social media dispute in triggering the violence.

The case highlights the growing risks of online conflicts spilling over into real-world violence when tensions are not resolved in time.

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