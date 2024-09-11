Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase II inauguration date announced: Check stations' list and other details

Metro services will significantly reduce commute times, making it possible to travel from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar within an hour.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase II inauguration date announced: Check stations' list and other details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase II of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project on September 16. The corridor will connect GNLU, PDEU, GIFT City and Gandhinagar's Sector-1. It will improve urban mobility between the two cities. The Phase II extension will cover a 21 km stretch from Motera to Gandhinagar, with a separate corridor reaching GIFT City, enhancing connectivity for residents, professionals, and students.

The 33.5 km journey from APMC (Vasna) to Gandhinagar Sector-1 will cost just Rs 35 and take 65 minutes, offering a much cheaper alternative to taxi or auto-rickshaw rides, which can cost over Rs 375 for the same distance.

The second phase of the metro rail will serve eight stations across Gandhinagar, including key locations like GNLU, PDEU, GIFT City, and Infocity. Metro services will significantly reduce commute times, making it possible to travel from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar within an hour.

 

 

Introducing the Metro Phase II is expected to have a transformative impact on the local economy. The ease of access to commercial hubs like GIFT City and Infocity will lead to higher productivity and stimulate growth in real estate around the new metro stations. Due to improved connectivity, residential and commercial units are expected to witness a surge in demand.

This metro expansion, funded at Rs 5,384 crore, also has environmental benefits. Encouraging the use of public transportation will help reduce air pollution and alleviate the burden on the city's congested roads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
