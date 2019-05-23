Trending#

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ahead of Congress's Gitaben Patel

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019


HS Patel vs Gitaben Patel

May 23, 2019

Ahmedabad East is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

BJP's Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ahead of Congress's Gitaben Patel by 83159 votes 

Constituency Profile

It consists of the following constituencies - Dahegam, Gandhinagar Dakshin, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar and Bapunagar. This constituency was created in 2008.

The Ahmedabad East seat’s sitting MP is popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal but he was dropped this year and instead put up Amraiwadi MLA Hasmukh S Patel who will take on MLA GItaben Patel form Congress.

SL. NO.

Candidate Name

Party Name

1

Gitaben Patel

Indian National Congress

2

Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai

Bharatiya Janata Party

3

Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai

Bahujan Samaj Party

4

Kadri Mohammad Sabir

Ambedkar National Congress

5

Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh

Yuva Jan Jagriti Party

6

Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh

Loktantrik Rashrtavadi Party

7

Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai

Right to Recall Party

8

Manoj Premchand Gupta

Sarvodaya Bharat Party

9

Mishra Arjun Ramshankar

Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

10

Mundra Anilkumar

Lok Gathbandhan Party

11

Rajesh Maurya

Prajatantra Aadhar Party

12

Virat Pradip Shah

Jan Satya Path Party

13

Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel)

Hindusthan Nirman Dal

14

Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay

Manvadhikar National Party

15

Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai

Nirbhay Bharteey Party

16

Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya

Independent

17

Chauhan Kiritbhai

Independent

18

Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji)

Independent

19

Devda Dasharath Misarilal

Independent

20

Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani

Independent

21

Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas

Independent

22

Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja

Independent

23

Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand

Independent

24

Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki

Independent

25

Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal

Independent

26

Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim

Independent

Past results

Paresh Rawal had beaten Patel Himmatsingh Prahladsingh in 2014.  BJP’s Harin Pathak had done the same to Babaria Dipakbhai Ratilal in 2009. The last time Congress won this seat was in 1984 when he beat Haroobhai Mehta.

The battle for Gujarat

Gujarat is a prestige battle for BJP after being cut down to size in the assembly elections in 2017 by a resurgent Congress. It’s Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s home state, and all eyes will be on Shah after PM Modi declined to contest from Vadodara as he had done in 2014.

The 26 constituencies going to poll in Gujarat are Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Uaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara and Valsad

A total of 371 candidates are in the fray for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, all of which will go to polls in a single phase on April 23. 

The maximum number of candidates, 31, are contesting from Surendranagar, followed by 28 in Jamnagar, 26 in Ahmedabad East and 25 in Navsari, it said.

Panchmahal, with six candidates, Kheda and Dahod with seven each, Chhota Udepur with eight and Valsad with nine candidates are the ones with the lowest number of contestants.

While Gujarat traditionally has seen straight fights between the BJP and the Congress, several smaller parties too are in the running this time. All 26 seats from the state were won by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It has dropped 10 sitting MPs for the April-May general polls.

The seats where sitting BJP MPs have been replaced are Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Anand, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur.

The newly formed Hindusthan Nirman Dal of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has also fielded its candidate, Amrish Patel, from the Gandhinagar seat.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.