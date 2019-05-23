Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ahead of Congress's Gitaben Patel

Ahmedabad East is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

BJP's Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ahead of Congress's Gitaben Patel by 83159 votes

Constituency Profile

It consists of the following constituencies - Dahegam, Gandhinagar Dakshin, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar and Bapunagar. This constituency was created in 2008.

The Ahmedabad East seat’s sitting MP is popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal but he was dropped this year and instead put up Amraiwadi MLA Hasmukh S Patel who will take on MLA GItaben Patel form Congress.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gitaben Patel Indian National Congress 2 Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Kadri Mohammad Sabir Ambedkar National Congress 5 Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh Yuva Jan Jagriti Party 6 Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh Loktantrik Rashrtavadi Party 7 Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai Right to Recall Party 8 Manoj Premchand Gupta Sarvodaya Bharat Party 9 Mishra Arjun Ramshankar Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 10 Mundra Anilkumar Lok Gathbandhan Party 11 Rajesh Maurya Prajatantra Aadhar Party 12 Virat Pradip Shah Jan Satya Path Party 13 Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel) Hindusthan Nirman Dal 14 Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay Manvadhikar National Party 15 Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai Nirbhay Bharteey Party 16 Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya Independent 17 Chauhan Kiritbhai Independent 18 Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji) Independent 19 Devda Dasharath Misarilal Independent 20 Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani Independent 21 Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas Independent 22 Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja Independent 23 Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand Independent 24 Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki Independent 25 Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal Independent 26 Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim Independent

Past results

Paresh Rawal had beaten Patel Himmatsingh Prahladsingh in 2014. BJP’s Harin Pathak had done the same to Babaria Dipakbhai Ratilal in 2009. The last time Congress won this seat was in 1984 when he beat Haroobhai Mehta.

The battle for Gujarat

Gujarat is a prestige battle for BJP after being cut down to size in the assembly elections in 2017 by a resurgent Congress. It’s Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s home state, and all eyes will be on Shah after PM Modi declined to contest from Vadodara as he had done in 2014.

The 26 constituencies going to poll in Gujarat are Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Uaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara and Valsad

A total of 371 candidates are in the fray for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, all of which will go to polls in a single phase on April 23.

The maximum number of candidates, 31, are contesting from Surendranagar, followed by 28 in Jamnagar, 26 in Ahmedabad East and 25 in Navsari, it said.

Panchmahal, with six candidates, Kheda and Dahod with seven each, Chhota Udepur with eight and Valsad with nine candidates are the ones with the lowest number of contestants.

While Gujarat traditionally has seen straight fights between the BJP and the Congress, several smaller parties too are in the running this time. All 26 seats from the state were won by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It has dropped 10 sitting MPs for the April-May general polls.

The seats where sitting BJP MPs have been replaced are Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Anand, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur.

The newly formed Hindusthan Nirman Dal of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has also fielded its candidate, Amrish Patel, from the Gandhinagar seat.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.