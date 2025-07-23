Ahmedabad-Diu IndiGo flight aborts takeoff due to...; here's what happened

IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers, and offered refreshments, accommodation on the next available flight.

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu carrying 60 passengers aborted take-off on Wednesday. The flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was supposed to depart at around 11.15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to an airport official, the flight has been cancelled due to some technical issues. The airline said the pilots took the decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons, adding that all passengers and crew members are safe.



The IndiGo spokesperson said that IndiGo flight 6E7966 from Ahmedabad to Diu had a technical snag just before take-off. The pilots informed authorities and returned the plane to the bay. The plane will get checked and maintained before flying again. "A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations," said the IndiGo spokesperson, according to ANI.

IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers, and offered refreshments, accommodation on the next available flight. The airline also offered a full refund if they cancelled the booking. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it by offering them refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight or full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” the statement added.