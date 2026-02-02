Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row
INDIA
The flight, AI 132, was scheduled to fly from Heathrow airport in England to Bengaluru. Air India has also reportedly communicated the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation -- India's top aviation watchdog.
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane has been grounded after its fuel switch moved from 'run' to 'cutoff' mode, a spokesperson for the airline said on Monday (February 2). The flight, AI 132, was scheduled to fly from London Heathrow airport in England to Bengaluru. Air India has also reportedly communicated the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- India's top aviation watchdog.
In a statement, the airline said: "We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft." It added: "After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis." Air India had last year inspected the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787s in its fleet following a directive from the DGCA. The Tata-owned airline had said it found no issues with the switches, which it reiterated in Monday's statement.
On June 12 last year, a Boeing Dreamliner plane operated by Air India had crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport. More than 250 people, including dozens on the ground, were killed in the crash. A month later, a preliminary report by officials investigating the accident said the plane's fuel control switch had gone from 'run' to 'cutoff' mode for a brief period leading up to the crash. These switches regulate the flow of fuel into a plane's engines. They are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground or to shut down or restart engines if a failure occurs during a flight.