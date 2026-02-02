FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time

PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026

Neena Gupta was rejected for Phoolan Devi's role in Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking': 'They wanted it a little dark'

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers

Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash

Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened

China slams Grammy Award for Dalai Lama, says he is doing 'anti-Chinese separatist activity under disguise of religion'

Will Gujarat Giants destroy Delhi Capitals' quest for fourth consecutive WPL Final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk

Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, experts warn

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis?

Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened

Dalit Groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeIndia

INDIA

Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash

The flight, AI 132, was scheduled to fly from Heathrow airport in England to Bengaluru. Air India has also reportedly communicated the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation -- India's top aviation watchdog.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash
The plane was scheduled to fly from London to Bengaluru.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane has been grounded after its fuel switch moved from 'run' to 'cutoff' mode, a spokesperson for the airline said on Monday (February 2). The flight, AI 132, was scheduled to fly from London Heathrow airport in England to Bengaluru. Air India has also reportedly communicated the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- India's top aviation watchdog.

Air India statement

In a statement, the airline said: "We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft." It added: "After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis." Air India had last year inspected the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787s in its fleet following a directive from the DGCA. The Tata-owned airline had said it found no issues with the switches, which it reiterated in Monday's statement.

Ahmedabad ​plane crash

On June 12 last year, a Boeing Dreamliner plane operated by Air India had crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport. More than 250 people, including dozens on the ground, were killed in the crash. A month later, a preliminary report by officials investigating the accident said the plane's fuel control switch had gone from 'run' to 'cutoff' mode for a brief period leading up to the crash. These switches regulate the flow of fuel into a plane's engines. They are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground or to shut down or restart engines if a failure occurs during a flight.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row
'Govt didn't need to...': Tharoor backs Rahul Gandhi over speech row
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, stakeholders warn against 'influencer factory' risk
Union Budget 2026: Govt's big bet on Content Creator Labs, experts warn
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time
Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop hint about Dhurandhar 2 teaser details
PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
PCB vs ICC: Amid standoff, Pakistan team reach Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026
Neena Gupta was rejected for Phoolan Devi's role in Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking': 'They wanted it a little dark'
Neena Gupta was rejected for Bandit Queen for being 'too good-looking'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement