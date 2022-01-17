Ahmedabad Covid-19 Update: Active cases cross 21,000, daily discharge rate above 75%

The coronavirus pandemic is now gripping Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases are witnessing a surge. The city’s active caseload crossed 21,650 on Sunday and the daily discharge rate of recovered Covid-19 patients as compared to the new Covid-19 cases is more than 75 per cent.

Earlier, it was seen that the active cases in the city were stable for the past two days.

Nearly 95 per cent of patients got discharged on January 15 and 76% were discharged on Sunday. The city recorded about 3,264 cases and witnessed two deaths on Sunday.

Over the past 16 days, 41 deaths have been logged in the city. As the daily mortality rate is less than 1 per cent now, the city has witnessed a steady-rise in Covid-19 related deaths since August.

Meanwhile, the urban health centre at Memnagar remained busy with the staff from nearby private hospitals visiting for booster jabs.

Besides undertaking adult vaccination at the centre, the urban health centre also sends staffs to schools in the ward or to special targeted/designated vaccination sites within the ward.

Even though many people walk out immediate after vaccination, the centre has now placed chairs for beneficiaries to sit post their dose. Nevertheless, people failed to maintain social distancing at the centre despite rigorous efforts by staffers.

Notably, Gujarat recorded 10,150 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, the Covid-19 tally in the state now stands at 9,26,240.

Over 1.38 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday. With this, the total number of doses administered in the state stand at 9.47 crore. About 66,648 beneficiaries between the age group 15 to 18 also received their Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday. The precautionary dose was administered to 14,716 people yesterday.