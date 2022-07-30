Search icon
2002 Gujarat riots case: Ahmedabad court rejects bail plea of Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar

Teesta and Sreekumar were arrested by SIT for allegedly forging papers to frame innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar and activist Teesta Setalvad

A sessions court in Ahmedabad denied bail  to activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat police officer R.B. Sreekumar, who were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly forging papers to frame innocent people in the Gujarat riots cases in 2002.

"Releasing them on bail would “impliedly encourage to the wrongdoers that in spite of doing such type of accusations against the then CM and others, the court has lightly enlarged the accused on bail”, the court said.

Additional principal judge D.D. Thakkar said that both the orders are rejected. “On perusing statement of witnesses, it appears that both these applicants and others were actively involved in the conspiracy against against the then C.M. and Ministers, police officers as well as Bureaucrat etc (sic),” the court order read.

Judge Thakkar also said that it appears that Zakia Jafri’s 2006 complaint to the SIT investigating the Gujarat riots cases was “inspired and instigated” by Setalvad, noting that Sreekumar and other accused are “shown as one of the prime witnesses of the complaint”.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, and upheld the special investigation team's (SIT) decision to acquit then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Jafri's 2006 complaint listed Setalvad, Sreekumar, and third co-accused former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt as witnesses. Bhatt was arrested earlier this month.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to investigate the matter has alleged in its affidavit that Setalvad and Sreekumar were part of a bigger conspiracy to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration led by Narendra Modi.

It is said that Setalvad was paid Rs 30 lakh at Patel's request shortly after the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

