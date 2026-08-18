Ahmedabad ‘Boss Scam' Explained: How cybercrime network linked to Pakistan, China operated

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anupam Singh Gehlot addressed a press conference and revealed the accused had been operating for the past 4 to 5 years. The investigation revealed that the scale of the scam is massive, with 251 complaints already registered.

Ahmedabad Police uncovered an international cyber-fraud support network that allegedly helped criminals operating from Pakistan and China. Ahmedabad Police investigated a cybercrime operation linked to the so-called “Boss Scam” and arrested two people from West Bengal. Police said the accused were not necessarily the people directly scamming victims; instead, they allegedly provided the technical and logistical infrastructure that enabled other cybercriminals to carry out fraud.

How did the network allegedly work?

The alleged operation involved several layers, including SIM cards procured in India, used by overseas fraud networks; Chinese malware and fake links were used. The accused allegedly obtained around 4,500 SIM cards and supplied them to cybercriminals operating abroad. According to police, these SIMs were provided to people in other countries, including networks linked to Pakistan and China. Victims were allegedly sent links, and when someone clicked on a malicious link, the criminals could facilitate unauthorised or illegal transfers of money.

Police said an Islamabad-based call centre was allegedly involved, as the SIM infrastructure was connected to a call centre operating from Islamabad, which allegedly helped execute the fraud. The arrested suspects allegedly supplied around 21,000 OTPs, charging approximately Rs 100 per OTP.

Police believed the accused moved their communication from Telegram to WhatsApp groups to make detection more difficult.

How big was the network?

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anupam Singh Gehlot addressed a press conference and revealed the accused had been operating for the past 4 to 5 years. The investigation revealed that the scale of the scam is massive, with 251 complaints already registered against this group across 26 different states in India.

According to the police, the gang had connected nearly 10,000 devices, including laptops and mobile phones, to their network."We have now deactivated these devices. This is a significant blow to their infrastructure," the CP added.

Issuing a warning to the public, CP Anupam Singh Gehlot urged citizens to remain vigilant."Do not access any file or click on any link without proper verification. These links are the primary tools used for illegal money transfers," he cautioned. Further investigation into the international modules and potential local accomplices is currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI)