LIVE Updates | Ahmedabad Assembly Election Result 2022: Amee Yagnik vs BJP's Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate and CM Bhupendra Patel and Congress candidate Jagdish Thakor are the key contenders.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections will take place today on Thursday. The counting will begin at 8 AM. There are a total of 182 seats available in the Gujarat Assembly. On December 5th, 2022, around 58.7% of the 2.5 crore eligible voters in Gujarat's Phase II Assembly Elections cast their votes.

The BJP hasn't lost an election since 1995 in Gujarat. The current exit polls give a clear edge to the BJP. The main fight is between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party that has been locked in a battle for the second spot.

Gujarat Assembly Election: Ahmedabad Assembly Constituency 2022
Assembly districts in Ahmedabad include:  Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda, Naranpura, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Sabarmati, Asarwa, Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Viramgam, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge. 

Gujarat Assembly Election: Key Candidates
BJP - Bhupendra Patel
INC - Amee Yagnik
AAP - Vijay Patel

