India

Ahmedabad: 273 dilapidated buildings pose threat to dwellers

AMC sources say most of these structures are along Rathyatra Route alone

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

Three residential building collapsing in the city in a matter of 24 hours is just the tip of ice-berg. The city has officially 273 buildings that have weakened and are a ticking time bomb, a disaster waiting to happen.

AMC authorities have expressed their helplessness saying that these are private properties and it cannot act beyond serving them notices. However, the opposition said that there should be a policy for the demolition of weakened buildings, which AMC does not have.

Five persons died in Thursday's building collapse in Amraiwadi area, while nine others were injured.

According to data by AMC, there are 273 buildings in 2019 along the Rathyatra route, that are dangerous for human habitation, still, people stay in them. Every year, AMC comes out with a list of the dangerous building along the Rathyatra route, as people throng on terraces and balconies to have a glimpse of Lord Krishna, Balram and Subhadra.

Sources in AMC related to the matter said that there are other buildings in the city, especially in the old city area, whose structures have weakened and are risky, and therefore the real number of dangerous buildings could be much more.

Speaking on the matter, Amul Bhatt, chairman of Standing Committee of AMC said, "AMC has no role here. These buildings are privately owned. At best we serve them notices, if a neighbour complains that a building has weakened and is at risk of collapsing."

Two senior officials of AMC told DNA that these are very old buildings, many of them are given on rent. "The monthly rent is Rs five or ten. So the owners are not interested in renovating them. Those staying on rent are neither ready to pay more rent nor ready to move out, knowing that staying there is risky," said the official. In many cases, litigations are filed and the matter is lying with the courts.

However, Dinesh Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in AMC considered the problem but said that the civic body should come out with a policy to demolish such buildings as they pose a threat to the lives of the inhabitants.

"AMC should come out with a policy wherein AMC can take control of such buildings, demolish it and give the possession of the land to the owner. The owner can construct as area as was demolished. We have suggested this but AMC is not coming out with the policy," Sharma told DNA.

Hasan Lala, a councilor of Dariyapur ward said that an Act should be passed in the legislative assembly which empowers AMC to demolish the weakened structure. As of now, there is no such Act, which results in loss of lives.

