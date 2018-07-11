Ahmed Patel questions govt's motive behind diluting qualifications for Chief Economic Advisor

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Manipur violence intensifies, 2 sisters shot dead in Delhi, Adipurush & more | News Wrap, June 18

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Ahmed Patel questions govt's motive behind diluting qualifications for Chief Economic Advisor

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today questioned the government's intention behind diluting the educational and professional qualifications for the post of chief economic advisor, wondering if it has any "ulterior motive." "Why has the government diluted the educational and professional requirements for the post of chief economic advisor?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today questioned the government's intention behind diluting the educational and professional qualifications for the post of chief economic advisor, wondering if it has any "ulterior motive." "Why has the government diluted the educational and professional requirements for the post of chief economic advisor?

"Economists' positions, even in banks have more rigorous requirements. What is their ulterior motive?," he asked on Twitter.

According to a notice posted on the Finance Ministry website, the government has invited applications by July 20 for appointment of chief economic adviser on deputation basis.

Almost a year prior to the end of his tenure, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian recently announced that he has decided to quit the job and return to the US for very compelling reasons.


As per the notice for filling up the impending vacancy, the candidate must have Master's degree in economics or finance from a recognised university or institution and the maximum age limit for appointment on deputation (including short-term contract/contract) shall exceed 56 years as on the date of application.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE