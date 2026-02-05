Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections 2026, Mamata Banerjee govt introduces sops: Monthly allowance to unemployed youth, DA hike

Ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year in which it will launch an employment scheme for youth and will increase DA for government employees.

Ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year in which it will launch an employment scheme for youth, 'Banglar Yuva Sathi', under which CM Mamata Banerjee's government will provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years. The government has also announced an increase of 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, along with an increase in the monthly allowance of ASHA and Anganwadi workers to Rs 1,000, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.