Ahead of vaccination drive, 'Put the vaccine in' meme trends on Twitter

India is launching its nationwide vaccine inoculation on January 16, which will be the world’s largest vaccination drive. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be administered vaccine shots at 2,934 sites across India on the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, official sources said. Ahead of this, India has already had two rounds of vaccination dry runs to test the operational feasibility of its vaccination programme.

Government officials have said that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government, officials had said.

But what is catching everyone's attention is the memes around vaccination drive doing the social media rounds. Before the drive even starts, Indians on Twitter have come up with a funny way to ensure the vaccine reaches 'everyone' super fast. A new meme trend of 'Put the vaccine in' started on Wednesday, after Indians started figuring out if they 'put the vaccine' in certain things, everyone would instantly get it.

From vada pav to rajma chawal, the answer was certain.

One tweet from a twitter handle said, "put the vaccine in tarri poha and all of nagpur will get vaccinated in a day".

"Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated", tweeted another user.

A social media user tweeted, "Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week".

A twitter user wrote, "Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon".

"Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight", wrote another twitter user.

A twitter user tweeted, "If they put the Vaccine in Pan Masala, whole of Kanpur will be vaccinated & the roads will get disinfected too".

All 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines - 1.1 crore of Covishield and 55 lakh of Covaxin, procured by the Centre have been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database, government officials have said.