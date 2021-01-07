Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers to take out tractor march today

New Delhi: The farmers' protest against the new agricultural laws continues on the 43rd day and agitators on all the borders of Delhi will take out a tractor march on Thursday (January 7). Farmers are calling it a rehearsal of the tractor parade on January 26. On Republic Day, farmers have warned to carry out a parade in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, information about the Kisan Rally and said that one batch of tractor rally will go from Dasna to Aligarh route, while the other group will go from Noida to Palwal route. He said that the administration has been informed about the route. Along with this, he also said that the tractor march will not enter Delhi and after traveling till Dasna and Palwal will end at the respective boundaries.

Jamuri Kisan Sabha general secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that hundreds of tractors would march from Singhu and Tikari border to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) or Western Expressway. "Hundreds of tractors from both borders will leave at around 11 am and proceed towards KMP Expressway and return to their camps from there," he said. At the same time, farmers associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union-Bhanu (BKU Bhanu) will march tractors from Mahamaya flyover to Chilla Border (Delhi-Noida Link Road).

Informing about the traffic situation in the capital, Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh said, "There is no fixed plan for the tractor march to enter Delhi, so the police system will remain as before, but traffic is likely to be affected in the outskirts."

The seventh round of talks on Monday between government and the farmers, which were protesting against the Agricultural Laws, failed to break the deadlock. Farmers' organizations remained adamant on the demand for complete repeal of the laws in the meeting, while the government wanted to discuss the points with the flaws of the laws. The next round of talks between the farmers and the government will be held on January 8.

In the sixth round of talks between the farmers and the central government on December 30, some consensus was reached to resolve the farmers' concerns about the increase in electricity rates and the penalty for burning stubble, but the deadlock remained on two major issues. The farmers demand that legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) be given and the three new agricultural laws should be scrapped.