Ahead of swearing-in, PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ahead of swearing-in today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in Delhi. BJP president Amit Shah also accompanied PM Modi.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the second time at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/AjOev0ksJP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

PM Modi also paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present. pic.twitter.com/Pr4Vs5XLQQ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

In 2019 election, Modi plunged headlong into campaigning, addressing 142 rallies and conducting four roadshows. The election results showed that the BJP gained 21 new seats in comparison to parties tally in 2014.

The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament.

Ever since Modi became Prime Minister his party has formed governments in Assam and Tripura and has emerged as a force to reckon with in states like Odisha and West Bengal.

In 2014, Modi invited SAARC leader to attend his swearing-in ceremony while this time around, he has reached out to BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states, whose leaders have confirmed their attendance for his swearing-in ceremony. The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital Delhi for attending the ceremony.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)