Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Chadha, who was in Haryana, also made an appeal to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 assembly elections. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict. "We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow," Chadha told reporters.

The apex court bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas. Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

