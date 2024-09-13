Twitter
Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Chadha, who was in Haryana, also made an appeal to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 assembly elections. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.

According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict. "We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow," Chadha told reporters.

The apex court bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas. Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | 'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
