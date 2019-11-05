Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, RSS-Muslim leaders meet in Delhi

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the RSS met the Muslim leadership at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence on Tuesday.

While the agenda of the meeting was not clear, it comes a week after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) asked Indians to accept the verdict with an 'open mind'.

The organisation, in a post from its official handle on Twitter, stated that it is the responsibility of everyone to remain cordial after the judgment.

The meeting in Delhi on Tuesday was attended by RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal, BJP Minority Morcha president Abdul Rashid, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Maulana Mahmood Madani, Mufti Mukarram of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, All India Muslim Personal Law Board's Kamal Farooqui among others.

RSS 'Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh' Ramlal, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali were also present at the meeting.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kalbe Jawwad said, "Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers, we all must respect it. We will appeal to all to propagate that peace must be maintained."

Also read Will maintain law and order by all means: UP police chief on Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16 and the judgment is likely to be delivered this month, before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan retires on November 17.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.