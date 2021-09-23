Headlines

India

India

Ahead of PM Modi’s White House visit, his 27-year-old pic as Washington DC tourist resurfaces

Ahead of his busy day at the US President’s official workplace and residence, a 27-year-old image of PM Modi as a White House tourist has resurfaced.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2021, 09:41 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US on a 3-day visit where he today met global CEOs. He will meet US President Joe Biden tomorrow for bilateral talks, followed by the in-person Quad Summit. Finally, PM Modi will give the the UN General Assembly address on September 25.

PM Modi will be hosted in the iconic White House by US President Joe Biden on September 24. After a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and bilateral dialogue with President Biden, PM Modi will also be attending the Quad Summit in the White House itself.

Ahead of his busy day in the building that houses both the US President’s office and residence, a 27-year-old image of PM Modi as a White House tourist has resurfaced on social media.

 

 

The picture, where PM Modi is without his iconic beard that become a trademark of his appearance in later years, was taken in 1994 when he was visiting Washington DC. Alongside PM Modi is fellow party member G Kishan Reddy, who is currently the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India.

As reminded in a Facebook post in 2014 by Reddy, PM Modi was in the US on the invitation of American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL). Another politician also part of the team was late Ananth Kumar, who was former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India and Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals.

The Minister had shared other pics from his memorable trip to the US with PM Modi.

