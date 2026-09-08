Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai event, 2 detained with gun, fake PMO IDs; details inside

The Mumbai Police confirmed that both individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation into the breach has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further probing.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai event, two men carrying a gun and fake PMO IDs have been detained by Mumbai police late at night on Monday. During a security protocol drill, a man was suspiciously moving at the PM Modi event venue at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC) at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, according to police.

Fake PMO IDs, Gun: Two men detained

The arrested man, identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, was found to be carrying a fake PMO identity card during checks. "Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza, BKC. The weapon is licensed, and two persons were arrested in this regard," said police.

An FIR has been filed against them under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those concerning impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry while armed. The individual was accompanied by a personal bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, who was found in possession of a gun. Following the discovery, the BKC Police registered a case against both the youth and his armed bodyguard. The Mumbai Police confirmed that both individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation into the breach has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further probing.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to inaugurate Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, one of the world's largest and most influential annual fintech conferences in Mumbai on Tuesday. The theme of the four-day GFF 2026 is "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."

Has Rohan Parekh been conned?

Reports are emerging that the arrested man, Rohan Parekh, himself was conned, as his lawyer claimed he had been offered a PMO-related position and received an offer letter, ID card and a letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with emails appearing to come from senior officials. Parekh received the ID only as a screenshot and may have been deliberately deceived, the lawyer told the court, which remanded the accused to police custody until September 11.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken the case and is examining CCTV footage. However, the Mumbai Police has clarified that the incident on Monday was not connected to PM Modi’s scheduled Mumbai visit on Tuesday, when he is set to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at Jio World Centre.