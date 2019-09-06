Ahead of Maharashtra polls, AIMIM breaks alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, AIMIM on Friday announced to break ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution.

A press release issued by AIMIM MP and party's Maharashtra unit president Imtiyaz Jalil stated that the party is not willing to continue in VBA alliance as the latter allot only 8 seats out of 288.

"We have decided to go without VBA because of no respectful seat-sharing offer. We were expecting at least 30 seats to contest but were offered just 8 seats which is not acceptable for us. So, we have decided to contest on our own," Jalil told ANI.

Jalil said AIMIM contested 24 seats in 2014 Assembly elections and won 2 seats.

"Today AIMIM has about 150 corporators and councillors across Maharashtra from different castes and communities," he added.

Both parties contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance. Assembly polls are due in October-November in the state.