Ahead of LS polls, PM Modi to inaugurate BJP's campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' on Feb 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) National campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Hotel Ashok in Chanakyapuri, Delhi on Sunday, said the party national media chief Anil Baluni.

The programme will be attended by BJP president Amit Shah, and Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Resolution Committee Rajnath Singh among others.

The campaign is being launched with the belief that it will prove to be one of the biggest and innovative cooperative effort of any party to formulate the future of India by preparing the agenda for the next five years.

It is a campaign to involve every Indian in shaping future India.

Through this comprehensive campaign of one month starting from Sunday, the BJP will endeavour to connect directly to 100 million people to take their suggestions to prepare its manifesto for the General Elections.

In order to become a real reflection of the public's suggestions, this campaign will try to reach the masses through various mediums.

"Since last five years, we (BJP) have been very encouraging for the overall development of the country. In order to improve India's economy, we have also succeeded in bringing unprecedented change by providing better standards of living to millions of people," said the official statement from the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed rallies in West Bengal's Thakurnagar and Durgapur and said that the meaning of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is evident in this (interim budget 2019).

"It has something for every section of society," he said.