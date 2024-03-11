Ahead of likely CAA notification, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra

Ahead of possible CAA notification, PM Modi took to his social media platform, X account to express appreciation for the DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra.

Amid high anticipation surrounding India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Monday (March 11) which was likely to begin at 5:30 pm. The PM took to his social media platform, X account to express appreciation for the DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra.

Mission Divyastra is the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Narendra Modi in his post wrote, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry is likely to release the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.