Ahead of launch, Indians pray for success of Chandrayaan-2 mission

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 11:30 AM IST

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists gear up for the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 after it was aborted last week due to a technical glitch, some locals of Kanpur on Monday morning offered prayers at a temple here for the mission's success.

On the first Monday of Sawan (Shravan), the fifth month of Hindu calendar, which is considered as auspicious and celebrated widely across North India, people performed Puja at the Vameshwar Mahadeo temple offering milk, water, and garlands to the deity. Seen alongside were banners and posters of ISRO and Chandrayaan-2 and the Indian flag in the backdrop.

"Chandrayaan-2 will become a milestone in India's glorious history. We are offering prayers for its successful launch," Nikhil Gupta, a Kanpur resident told ANI.

Another resident Prabhat Trivedi said, "We are excited about the mission since the entire technology is indigenous. The world is looking at India today. We are happy and pray to Baba that the mission becomes successful."

Artists from Gujarat’s Surat also made rangoli to honour the event. Artists were seen making rangoli from a picture of the Chandrayaan-2, without missing details of it. The rangoli, which is made in a shopping mall, has become the centre of attraction for locals.

 

 

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1 began on Sunday evening.

ISRO chief K Sivan said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory work regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified.

"ISRO is keeping update on the launch. "Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO Updates will continue.....," tweeted ISRO.

ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected.

ISRO Chief said that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body." The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

