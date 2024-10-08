Twitter
Ahead of J-K election results, L-G’s power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row: Here's all you need to know

NC-Congress leaders have criticised the move, calling it an attempt to undermine democracy

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

The power to nominate five additional members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sparked controversy, raising concerns about its impact on government formation. This move, which increases the assembly's strength to 95 and the majority mark to 48, comes ahead of the results of the recently held assembly elections, set to be declared on Tuesday.

The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance has reacted strongly to this. Exit polls suggest they have an advantage over BJP in this election, but might fall short of a clear majority. In the case of a hung assembly, the five nominated members, who will have voting rights, could play a key role in determining the outcome. 

NC-Congress leaders have criticised the move, calling it an attempt to undermine democracy. Senior Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process, with Ramesh saying the BJP is “playing desperate games” to secure power. Venugopal warned that the misuse of central powers will not be tolerated.

Former chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah also emphasised that only an elected government should have the power to nominate assembly members. Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party labelled the nominations as "pre-result rigging" and a manipulation of the election process.

As political tensions rise, all eyes are now on the upcoming election results and the potential impact of these nominations.

