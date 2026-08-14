Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi High Court gets bomb threat email; security tightened up

Delhi High Court received bomb threat via email on Friday ahead of Independence Day. Email said ‘30 MB Blast at 2:11 pm’. DHCBA said it appeared fake, security beefed up.

The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via email, a security scare that comes amid *tightened security across the city a day before Independence Day. The email, with the subject line ‘30 MB Blast at the Delhi High Court’, said that the blast would occur at 2:11 pm.

Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) Joint Secretary Kunal Malhotra said the threat appeared to be fake. “All precautions have been taken and necessary measures have been put in place,” he added.

Security heightened across Delhi

Security arrangements have been heightened across the city and other parts of the country in view of Independence Day on August 15. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, with additional checking at entry and exit routes. Security teams are keeping a close watch on public places and areas expected to see increased movement ahead of August 15.

The measures come ahead of the celebrations in the capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort on August 15.

String of hoax threats

This is not the first such threat in recent weeks. On August 3, the Office of Delhi Mayor received a bomb threat for the eighth time. The email, received at 9:07 am, stated a bomb would explode at 2:11 pm. Security protocols were activated and Delhi Police was informed.

On the same day, multiple schools across Delhi received bomb threats, triggering security checks. Authorities said no suspicious objects were found.

On July 31, the Gurugram DC office, Haryana courts and a few schools received a similar hoax threat mail. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to the mini secretariat. Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the threat email was received in the morning