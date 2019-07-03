Ahead of Gujarat Rajya Sabha by-polls, wary Congress to ferry MLAs to Ambaji

Ahead of Rajya Sabha by-polls for Gujarat, the Congress is in panic mode. It believes that its MLAs may indulge in cross-voting. Hence the Congress is looking to shift all their legislators to Ambaji on Wednesday evening. They will be kept there and will be only brought back to capital Gandhi Nagar, when it is time for the elections on 5th June. Earlier the plan was to send them to Mount Abu in Rajasthan but in a last minute change, the MLAs will be sent to Ambaji town, which is around 160 kilometres far from Gandhi Nagar.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has been named the in-charge by Congress for the Friday's bypolls. Gehlot had a round of discussion with state in-charge Rajeev Satav after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. In the meeting, the decision to ferry MLAs to a separate place to protect them from being poached was taken. At 4 PM, all Congress MLAs are likely to meet and then they will be commencing their journey. However, Alpesh Thakor continues to be a thorn in Congress flesh.

Thakor who is still technically a Congress MLA has already made his intentions clear of not voting for the grand old party. He has also claimed that 18 MLAs want to leave Congress. For the bypoll, BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Jugalji Thakor, while Congress has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.

It is expected that both the BJP candidates will sail through in the by-polls.