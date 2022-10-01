Ahead of Gujarat polls 2022, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises govt schools in every village

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

During Saturday's rally, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national leader Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide Narmada water to every corner of Kutch district and construct government-run schools in every village if his party won the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December.

About 400 kilometres away, in the town of Gandhidham in the Kutch area, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were addressing a gathering.

"In Delhi, students of government-run schools belonging to poor families are securing admissions in medical and engineering courses. They will lift their families out of poverty after getting well-paying jobs. But in Gujarat, I have learnt the ruling BJP is shutting down government schools in Kutch," Kejriwal claimed.

"I promise that AAP will build government schools in each and every village of Gujarat after coming to power. We will also bring Narmada water to every corner of the Kutch region. Just give one chance to AAP for the sake of your children's future," he said.

Kejriwal also said his party, if elected, will construct a government-run hospital in each of Gujarat's 33 districts, allowing residents to get free, high-quality medical care.

At his speech at Gandhidham, Kutch district, Kejriwal claimed that the state government was insulting him for providing free power to the people of India for 300 units per month, while the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were receiving 5,000 and 4,000 units, respectively.

"People living in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab are now getting zero electricity bills. This can be done in Gujarat too. But, these people (BJP) abuse me saying I am distributing 'revdi' (freebies). From March 1, after winning the Assembly elections, you too will get zero electricity bills," asserted the AAP national convener.

Mann, who was the keynote speaker, said that 74 million Punjabi households are equipped with electricity metres, and 51 million of them have gotten "zero power bills," in which there is no owed amount.

"The Delhi government saved Rs 150 crore on the construction of a bridge and spent that money in distributing free medicines to the needy people. Is that revdi? If that is the case, then I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sold the papad (freebie promise) of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of citizens," Mann added.

Later today, Mann and Kejriwal lead another demonstration in Junagadh.

(With inputs from PTI)