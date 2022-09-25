Ahead of Gujarat elections, Arvind Kejriwal vows permanent jobs, equal pay to contractual workers

Image Source: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and national leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced on Sunday that if his party is brought to power in Gujarat, he will make contractual personnel permanent and impose'same labor, same pay'.

In a town hall meeting with outsourced and contractual employees, Kejriwal also declared that if his party is elected, he will abolish the contract system so that money gets directly into employees' bank accounts without any intermediaries taking anything away.

Assembly elections in Gujarat, which the Bharatiya Janata Party has controlled for the past 27 years, are scheduled for December.

"I can see that every government is slowly ending government jobs. They say they (contract workers) do not work when they are made permanent. It is wrong to say that a government employee does not work if he is made permanent. He works if he is given respect and full salary," Kejriwal was quoted by PTI in its report.

"If we form a government, all contractual employees will be made permanent. And we will do so properly so that the court does not grant a stay later on," Kejriwal said.

आज यहाँ CID वाले होंगे, Video बना कर ले जाएँगे—मैं आपकी हिम्मत को सलाम करता हूँ, आप सब अपनी नौकरी को दांव पर लगाकर आये



5 Lakh से ज़्यादा Contract/Outsourced Employee हैं, आपका संघर्ष बेकार नहीं जाएगा



ये चुनाव हम Social Media पर लड़ेंगे



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #AKSanvadWithGujarat pic.twitter.com/tQScPdzQNo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 25, 2022

Kejriwal asserted, with the support of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, that 36,000 contractual employees in Punjab will be made permanent. He has employed 8,500 full-time instructors.

According to Kejriwal, it will take time to ensure that there is no judicial hold until they are declared permanent.

"We will also implement 'equal work, equal pay.' There is not much cost in implementing it. Their (state government) intention is not right. We are the party of the poor and deprived and we understand your problem. We will give you respect and full salary," he said.

Contractual employees would also receive free power up to 300 units and healthcare from a network of 20,000 mohalla clinics, according to the Delhi CM, while women will receive Rs 1,000 per month.

Speaking at the event, Punjab Chief Minister Mann remarked that his administration had accomplished what previous administrations had failed to do in the past 70 years, adding that contractual workers in the northern state were gradually being regularised.

