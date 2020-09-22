Ahead of festive season, Railways likely to announce more special trains in October

After announcing 80 special and 40 clone trains in September, the Indian Railways is likely to announce another round of 80 special trains keeping the upcoming festive season in mind. Expecting a surge in the number of passengers during Dussehara, Navratri, Diwali and Bhai Duj, the Railways is expected to make this announcement next month.

The clone trains started running from September 21 for which the reservations started on September 10. This was the first time that the Indian Railways ran 40 clone or duplicate trains on high-demand routes and the advance reservation period for these trains is 10 days. These trains were in addition to the 310 special trains which are already in operation. The stoppages of these trains will be limited to operational halts.

The 19 pairs of clone Special trains will run by utilising Humsafar Express rakes, consisting of 18 coaches each, while 1 pair 04251/04252 Lucknow-Delhi clone Special with 22 coaches will run as Jan Shatabdi Express.

The fare of Humsafar train rake will be charged as per Humsafar Express trains and the fare for Janshatabdi rake will be charged as per Janshatabdi Express. The ARP (Advance Reservation Period) for these trains will be 10 days.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, during a virtual press conference on September 5, had announced that the clone trains would be run on routes with higher occupancy.