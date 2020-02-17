Ahead of FATF verdict on terror financing, Pakistan's ISI meets top JeM commanders

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting that will decide Pakistan's fate on the terrorism issue, sources revealed that the country's premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), met with commanders of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Rawalpindi.

According to intelligence sources, JeM has been instructed to carry out precise terrorist attacks across India, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The attacks need to be such, it was said in the meeting, that international surveillance networks cannot track the involvement of Pakistan in the attack. In return, ISI will ensure that Pakistan relaxes its restrictions on the actions on JeM and other Islamist terrorist outfits, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Commander (Operations) Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar. According to the intel sources, Rauf was instructed to move the terrorist agents deployed in Afghanistan to India instead. At the same time, the madrassas (Muslim education centers) were also asked to be activated, for the purpose of spreading anti-India propaganda.

The JeM terror camps in Balakot have also been activated once again and the task for training the terrorists has also started.

In a major conspiracy, Pakistan is training a total of 27 terrorists at Jaish-e-Mohammad's Balakot to infiltrate India and launch an attack, according to sources. Terrorists from Afghanistan are giving training to the 27 terrorists and eight of them are from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to sources, the Balakot camp is being run by the son of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, Yusuf Azhar. Two terrorists from Pakistan's Punjab and three from Afghanistan are giving training to these terrorists. This is one of the reasons why Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) so that it can help the terrorists infiltrate and carry out the attacks.

The Pakistan government has begun to relax restrictions on the collection of funds through charitable organizations linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM. The Jaish terrorists have also been asked to collect money in the name of a Kashmiri jihad. Pakistan is preparing to gradually give relaxation to JeM and other terrorist organizations to trick the FATF. The purpose of this strategy of Pakistan is to show the world that it is acting against the JeM but in reality, it has been decided to speed up the activities of the terrorist outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The key plenary session of the FATF began in Paris, France, on February 16. The intergovernmental organisation, also known by its French name, Groupe d'action financière (GAFI), is investigating Pakistan on terror financing charges and will on February 21 decide whether the Islamic Republic has taken the adequate steps required to check these financing charges.

More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the FATF meeting.