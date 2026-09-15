Ahead of FATF meeting, India exposes Pakistan, calls increasing reward on Masood Azhar 'gimmick'

Pakistani officials said on Monday that a PKR 7 million reward for Azhar remains in place. He continues to feature in the FIA's "Red Book" of most-wanted terrorists.

India on Tuesday called Pakistan's PKR 70 lakh bounty for JeM chief Masood Azhar a "gimmick" to "hoodwink" people.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Islamabad should take concrete action against terror suspects instead of hollow announcements.

“Such gimmicks and attempts at hoodwinking people by Pakistan are nothing new. We have seen similar gimmicks in the past as well. For a state sponsor of terrorism to make such phoney announcements—we all know how hollow they are," Jaiswal said.

“Pakistan must take concrete action rather than make announcements that are ultimately of no consequence," he added.

Pakistani officials said on Monday that a PKR 7 million reward for Azhar remains in place. He continues to feature in the FIA's "Red Book" of most-wanted terrorists.

Azhar, who founded and heads the Jaish-e-Mohammed, is wanted in India for several terror cases, including the 2001 Parliament attack. He was among the 20 fugitives whose extradition India had sought from Pakistan, a demand that was reiterated after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 LeT terrorists, left 166 people dead.

Masood Azhar still on Pakistan's most-wanted list

As per earlier FIA information, Masood Azhar was listed in its Red Book of most-wanted terrorists in 2021. Officials said his name is also in the 2026 Red Book.

The disclosure has drawn attention as Pakistan faces fresh scrutiny over its record on tackling terrorism and terror financing ahead of the next Financial Action Task Force plenary.

The FATF's next plenary is scheduled to be held in Paris from October 26 to 30.

FATF plenary meetings typically review countries' efforts to address gaps in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and the implementation of measures to curb terror funding.

What is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the world organisation that fights against terror funding. Pakistan was on its grey list till 2022.

Analysts believe that Islamabad has increased the reward on the Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist to browbeat the FATF.

Pakistan's track record with FATF explained

Pakistan was placed on the FATF's increased monitoring list, commonly known as the "grey list", in 2018.

It stayed under increased monitoring until 2022, when the FATF removed it from the list after it completed commitments under two action plans agreed in 2018 and 2021.

The action plans required Pakistan to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework, improve implementation of targeted financial sanctions and address deficiencies flagged by the FATF.

Even after its removal from the grey list, Pakistan's record on countering terrorism and terror financing continues to be closely monitored internationally.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing support and safe haven to terrorist groups operating against India, an allegation that Islamabad has denied.