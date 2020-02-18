Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, eviction notice served to slum-dwellers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's India visit, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has served eviction notices to 45 families living in slums in the Motera area of the city in Gujarat, asking them to leave within seven days. The slum lies near the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Trump at an event later this month, according to reports.

Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump. They will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium, which is also the largest cricket stadium in Motera.

Yesterday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had visited the Motera stadium to inspect the security arrangements regarding Trump's visit. "It is a delight and Honour for the state as well as for the nation, as two of the biggest global leaders, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing the same stage at the Motera stadium which we are eagerly awaiting," Rupani said.

The event has been named 'Namaste Trump', in Donald Trump's honour. The name is a witty answer to the 'Howdy Modi' event, that was organised in honour of PM Modi in Texas, USA, last year.

When the Gujarat CM arrived to oversee the security arrangements in the stadium, he was accompanied by Minister of State (Home) Pradipsinh Jadeja, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Office (CMO) M.K. Das and officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the state government to inspect various arrangements regarding the arrival of the dignitaries.

Rupani reviewed arrangements and instructed the necessary changes. The Gujarat Cricket Association chairperson Jay Shah and Parimal Nathwani also briefed the Gujarat CM about the necessary arrangements.

Shortly after this, the slum-dwellers were served eviction notices, according to reports. The families residing in the slum alleged that they were being asked to leave because of the US President's visit. However, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has denied this claim and said that the families were served eviction notices under the provisions of the Town Planning Act.

Earlier too, the Gujarat civic body had come under flak from the media for erecting a wall along the road connecting Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge, the route on which PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump. Several reports claimed that the road was being erected to mask the slum in the city.

US President Donald Trump's Air Force One is expected to land at Ahmedabad airport at about 11.55 AM on February 24. He will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the airport.

Ahead of his visit, a company of the United States Air Force arrived in Ahmedabad today to review security arrangements for the American president. Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents have already arrived in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

Security arrangements are being tightened around the city ahead of the high-profile, highly-publicised visit.

All entry and exit routes to the city will be barricaded. There will be a lock-down scheme in place to close all identified entry and exit points in the stadium, including those hidden to the public, on a moment's notice," a police official said.

The day-long programme on February 25 in New Delhi, will bring together over 500 senior business executives, members of the US-India think tank community and leading figures of the Indian diaspora to set the agenda for this strategic partnership.

Discussions during the day will touch upon areas, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership, Elevating US-India Trade and Investment and Role of the Indian Diaspora in US-India Relations.