Delhi government brings cheer ahead of Diwali, announces this big relief, know details here

INDIA
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a 100% waiver on water bill late fees till Jan 31, 2026, and reduced penalties for unauthorised connections.
In a major relief for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a complete waiver on late payment surcharges (LPSC) for domestic water consumers. The scheme, covering nearly Rs 11,000 crore in pending surcharges, aims to ease the financial burden on households and encourage timely payment of water bills.
Under the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme, consumers who clear their outstanding dues by January 31, 2026, will receive a 100% waiver on surcharges. Payments can be made either in full or in instalments, but the waiver will apply only after the principal amount is settled. For those who pay between February 1 and March 31, 2026, a 70% waiver on late fees will be offered. Calling it a 'Diwali gift' to the people of Delhi, CM Gupta said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing effort to promote regular payments and provide relief to citizens.
Alongside the surcharge waiver, the government has introduced the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme. This scheme seeks to address the problem of illegal water and sewer connections across the city by offering reduced penalties. For domestic consumers, the penalty has been cut from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,000, while for non-domestic connections, it has been reduced from Rs 61,000 to Rs 5,000. However, consumers must still pay regular usage charges and infrastructure fees. The scheme will remain open until January 31, 2026, after which unregularised connections will be disconnected.
To ensure smoother implementation, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has modernised its billing system and restructured regional offices to improve efficiency and transparency. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said these reforms will help streamline billing processes and enhance public access to DJB services.