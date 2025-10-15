Delhi government brings cheer ahead of Diwali, announces this big relief, know details here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

Watch viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on dance floor, grooves with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda on...

Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis

Massive crackdown in Bihar: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 34 crore ahead of state assembly elections

Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?

Watch video: Saif Ali Khan's 'cricket couch' advertisement with father Tiger Pataudi goes VIRAL, its from...

Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster

Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies,

Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Meet Pragathi, Rishab Shetty's wife, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi government brings cheer ahead of Diwali, announces this big relief, know details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a 100% waiver on water bill late fees till Jan 31, 2026, and reduced penalties for unauthorised connections.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Delhi government brings cheer ahead of Diwali, announces this big relief, know details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major relief for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a complete waiver on late payment surcharges (LPSC) for domestic water consumers. The scheme, covering nearly Rs 11,000 crore in pending surcharges, aims to ease the financial burden on households and encourage timely payment of water bills.

Under the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme, consumers who clear their outstanding dues by January 31, 2026, will receive a 100% waiver on surcharges. Payments can be made either in full or in instalments, but the waiver will apply only after the principal amount is settled. For those who pay between February 1 and March 31, 2026, a 70% waiver on late fees will be offered. Calling it a 'Diwali gift' to the people of Delhi, CM Gupta said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing effort to promote regular payments and provide relief to citizens.

Penalty reductions for unauthorised connections

Alongside the surcharge waiver, the government has introduced the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme. This scheme seeks to address the problem of illegal water and sewer connections across the city by offering reduced penalties. For domestic consumers, the penalty has been cut from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,000, while for non-domestic connections, it has been reduced from Rs 61,000 to Rs 5,000. However, consumers must still pay regular usage charges and infrastructure fees. The scheme will remain open until January 31, 2026, after which unregularised connections will be disconnected.

Upgraded billing and service system

To ensure smoother implementation, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has modernised its billing system and restructured regional offices to improve efficiency and transparency. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said these reforms will help streamline billing processes and enhance public access to DJB services.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas..
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list
Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no...
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use..
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE