Ahead of Delhi polls, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Samir Dwivedi, whose father Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh in Delhi.

"I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Samir Dwivedi said.

This comes three days before Delhi go to polls. Elections for 70 assembly seats in the national capital will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes is scheduled for February 11.

Janardan Dwivedi said he had knowledge about his son joining the BJP.

"I have no information about this, If he is joining BJP then it is his independent decision," Dwivedi said.

Delhi: Samir Dwivedi, son of senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi joins BJP. https://t.co/70JYDw6hT2 pic.twitter.com/muWQkZZ4TU — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Earlier in December last year, Janardan Dwivedi had shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event in the national capital.

The event, an international festival on Bhagwad Gita held at Red Fort, was also attended by union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari and other senior saffron party leaders were also present.

Dwivedi had then said that he came to the event in an “individual capacity” and not as a Congress leader.