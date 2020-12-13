Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination, Centre issues new guidelines

The Centre has decided to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in the future.

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, India on Saturday released the guidelines for rolling out the vaccine once it's made available.

According to the new guidelines, the number of people per session to be vaccinated may go up to 200 depending on the logistics. Moreover, the Centre will let the state fix the days for vaccination.

“One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk populations may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams,” the Health Ministry stated in a draft SOP.

The Centre has decided to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in the future.

Each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and one for waiting, one for vaccination, and one for observation.

The Central government expects to vaccinate around 13-14 people in an hour due to the limitations caused by COVID-19.

Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India’s active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of the total active cases.

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,56,546 today.

While 30,254 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.