Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination, Centre issues new guidelines

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury disqualified, no-confidence motion defeated: Lok Sabha session highlights

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on Indian cricket team snub for Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Meet IIT alumnus who changed fashion game for gen-Z with his Rs 250 crore revenue e-commerce website

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani come together for this mega-project; new venture involves Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty

'His game resembles a lot like Rohit Sharma': Ashwin feels Tilak Varma could be the X-factor in ODI World Cup

'Opposition has betrayed the people of India': PM Modi slams INDIA alliance's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

'Debating issue of ethnic cleansing is duty of MPs': Congress' P Chidambaram hits out at Amit Shah over Manipur remarks

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

10 nutritional foods for hair growth

How white flour (Maida) can be harmful for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, Oscar-winning songwriter, passes away at 81

India

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination, Centre issues new guidelines

The Centre has decided to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in the future.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 04:11 PM IST

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, India on Saturday released the guidelines for rolling out the vaccine once it's made available.

According to the new guidelines, the number of people per session to be vaccinated may go up to 200 depending on the logistics. Moreover, the Centre will let the state fix the days for vaccination.

“One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk populations may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams,” the Health Ministry stated in a draft SOP.

The Centre has decided to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in the future.

Each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and one for waiting, one for vaccination, and one for observation.

The Central government expects to vaccinate around 13-14 people in an hour due to the limitations caused by COVID-19.

Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India’s active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of the total active cases.

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,56,546 today.

While 30,254 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours. 

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, teaser to be reportedly attached with Gadar 2

Fan proposes to Kartik Aaryan at Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, actor says 'yahan sawayamvar lag raha hai mera'

Haryana violence: Mobile internet services stay suspended in Nuh till August 11

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

