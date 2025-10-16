FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

SpiceJet has launched special festive flights to enhance connectivity to Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja and Diwali. The airline has introduced new flights to Patna from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also adding extra frequencies from Delhi and Mumbai.

ANI

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

SpiceJet has launched special festive flights to enhance connectivity to Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja and Diwali. The airline has introduced new flights to Patna from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also adding extra frequencies from Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, SpiceJet has strengthened connectivity to Darbhanga with extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a press release, these new flights are in addition to the airline's existing services to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, as well as to Darbhanga from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The new flights commenced operations from October 10, 2025, in a phased manner. The schedules are updated to accommodate the increase in travel during the festive season in India. "The enhanced schedule caters to the surge in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations," the release.

The company also stated that it had recently launched special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

"SpiceJet had recently launched special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad starting October 8, 2025, offering devotees and tourists seamless access to the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious period of Diwali," the release noted.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "The festive season holds immense significance for millions of our passengers, and we are delighted to make travel home for Chhath Puja and Diwali more convenient and accessible. With enhanced connectivity to Patna, Darbhanga, and Ayodhya, SpiceJet continues to play a key role in bringing people closer to their loved ones for celebrations that matter most." 

