Ahead of Bihar polls, Election Commission of India introduces BIG changes in EVM ballot paper: Candidate colour photo, bold serial numbers, and...

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections 2025, scheduled for later this year, the Election Commission has released a press note on Wednesday, September 17, titled 'ECI revises guidelines to make EVM Ballot Papers more readable.' In this ECI has announced big changes in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Ballot paper, as it will now have colour photos of candidates and bold serial numbers, for the first time.

"ECI revises guidelines to make EVM Ballot Paper more readable starting from Bihar, EVMs to have colour photograph of candidate for the first time, Serial number to be displayed more prominently, read the press note released by Election Commission.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability," the press note added.

As per ECI, the initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken in the past 6 months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters and these updated ballot papers will be first used in Bihar.

What are the key changes?

Photographs of candidates will be printed in colour on the EVM Ballot Paper. At present, black and white photographs of the candidates are being used. The candidate’s face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility. Now, voters will have a clarity in the photographs of the candidates. Serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity. To ensure uniformity, the names of all candidates/NOTA will be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability. It will be made more standaridsed to avoid any confusion. The EVM Ballot Papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper, now more updated quality of paper wil be used. For Assembly Elections, pink-coloured paper of specified RGB values shall be used.

