Ahead of Bihar polls, Election Commission of India introduces BIG changes in EVM ballot paper: Candidate colour photo, bold serial numbers, and...

INDIA
Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections 2025, scheduled for later this year, the Election Commission has released a press note on Wednesday.
Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections 2025, scheduled for later this year, the Election Commission has released a press note on Wednesday, September 17, titled 'ECI revises guidelines to make EVM Ballot Papers more readable.' In this ECI has announced big changes in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Ballot paper, as it will now have colour photos of candidates and bold serial numbers, for the first time.
"ECI revises guidelines to make EVM Ballot Paper more readable starting from Bihar, EVMs to have colour photograph of candidate for the first time, Serial number to be displayed more prominently, read the press note released by Election Commission.
"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability," the press note added.
As per ECI, the initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken in the past 6 months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters and these updated ballot papers will be first used in Bihar.
ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA PRESS NOTE
