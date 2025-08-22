Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed to makes a big expose. This move comes after Tej Pratap was expelled by his father Lalu Yadav from RJD. Why did Lalu Yadav expelled Tej Pratap Yadav?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed to makes a big expose. In a social media post, he claim that five powerful families have conspired to “destroy” his political and family life. On his X handle, he posted an animated photograph and aid to expose families that conspired against him. He wrote, “In my political career of more than ten years, I have never wronged or conspired against anyone. But the people of these five families tried their best to completely end my political and family life. Tomorrow I will bring the face and character of all five families in front of the public. I am going to expose each of their conspiracies tomorrow.

Lalu Yadav expells Tej Pratap Yadav

This big claims ahead of Bihar elections 2025, expected in November 2025. Tej Pratap has launched a new political platform under the banner of ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’. after his father Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from the party and family for six years. A post about Tej Pratap went viral on social media, where a photograph of a young woman named Anushka Yadav, claimed that Tej Pratap had been in a relationship with her for the past 12 years. The post was shared from his account, but Tej Pratap has denied any link to the facebook post. He claimed that his Facebook was hacked. 

Tej Pratap alleges 'Jaychands' conspiring against him

Tej Pratap has been targeting his opponents with the phrase ‘Jaychand (traitor)’, and alleging them of conspiring against him to ruin his political career. He has also warned his younger brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to stay away from such “Jaychands."He said, “Some Jaychands have hatched conspiracies against me. But very soon, the people of Bihar will know their names and deeds,” Tej Pratap declared, without revealing further details.

He also shared a similar post saying, "Five people worked together to completely ruin my life... They could not tolerate my jovial nature and hence made such allegations to ruin my career. I will go to court and file a case too... I think these people took money from RSS and BJP and tried to tarnish my image because they saw that elections are coming and there is a craze among the youth for me."

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE