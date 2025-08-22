Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed to makes a big expose. This move comes after Tej Pratap was expelled by his father Lalu Yadav from RJD. Why did Lalu Yadav expelled Tej Pratap Yadav?

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed to makes a big expose. In a social media post, he claim that five powerful families have conspired to “destroy” his political and family life. On his X handle, he posted an animated photograph and aid to expose families that conspired against him. He wrote, “In my political career of more than ten years, I have never wronged or conspired against anyone. But the people of these five families tried their best to completely end my political and family life. Tomorrow I will bring the face and character of all five families in front of the public. I am going to expose each of their conspiracies tomorrow.

Lalu Yadav expells Tej Pratap Yadav

This big claims ahead of Bihar elections 2025, expected in November 2025. Tej Pratap has launched a new political platform under the banner of ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’. after his father Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from the party and family for six years. A post about Tej Pratap went viral on social media, where a photograph of a young woman named Anushka Yadav, claimed that Tej Pratap had been in a relationship with her for the past 12 years. The post was shared from his account, but Tej Pratap has denied any link to the facebook post. He claimed that his Facebook was hacked.

Tej Pratap alleges 'Jaychands' conspiring against him

Tej Pratap has been targeting his opponents with the phrase ‘Jaychand (traitor)’, and alleging them of conspiring against him to ruin his political career. He has also warned his younger brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to stay away from such “Jaychands." He said, “Some Jaychands have hatched conspiracies against me. But very soon, the people of Bihar will know their names and deeds,” Tej Pratap declared, without revealing further details.

He also shared a similar post saying, "Five people worked together to completely ruin my life... They could not tolerate my jovial nature and hence made such allegations to ruin my career. I will go to court and file a case too... I think these people took money from RSS and BJP and tried to tarnish my image because they saw that elections are coming and there is a craze among the youth for me."