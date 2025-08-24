Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Sal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding a Bullet motorcycle during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Purnia. What did BJP leader's said?

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Sal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding a Bullet motorcycle during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Purnia. In the video, the two leaders were seen wearing helmets, rode through Purnia and Araria on yatra's eighth day, where large crowds gathered to watch them pass by.

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with locals near a tea stall and local dhaba for nearly an hour. He also met makhana farmers in Kathihar and said that makhana is sold locally at Rs 700 per kg, way less than its price in the international market. However, there was a major security breach, when a local young man forcibly tried to kiss Rahul Gandhi, and was quickly removed by security personnels.

About Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is a 16 day, 1300 km march, which is against the alleged irregularities of voters names in the state electoral rolls. The journey, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will be across more than 20 districts before concluding with a rally in Patna on September 1. Priyanka Gandhi is expected on August 26 and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 29.

Tej Pratap reacts, 'drama...'

The photos of the yatra where Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav rode the bullet are making rounds on the internet. reacting to this, Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap who was expelled from RJD called it a drama. 'Leaders should walk the village pathways and shake hands with the people. The people of Bihar know who the real second Lalu is. These people fly in helicopters and stay away from the common man,' Tej Pratap said.

Similarly, BJP leaders called the yatra “election propaganda”. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said, 'While Modi ji and Nitish Kumar are accelerating development, these leaders born with golden spoons are busy insulting the Prime Minister.' Moreover, deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary also criticized the yatra, calling Rahul and Tejashwi as 'princes roaming around in Bihar.'