Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar. flagged of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya to Delhi​. What are the timings, stoppages and ticket prices?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices
(Photo: X)
Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar. He flagged of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya to Delhi​. He hailed the 'tri-power' of Indian railways, which included modern train like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat trains.

Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat timings, stoppages, ticket prices, distance

The Amrit Bharat trains will be Bi-weekly trains, which means it will operate twice a week from Gaya Junction to Delhi Junction. The stoppages will be Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Subedarganj, Govindpuri, Tundla Jn., Ghaziabad Jn. 

The Gaya to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 983 km in 19:30 hrs. The train will start its commercial run from August 28.

On the inaugural day, the train number 03621 Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat left Gaya Jn. at 10.50 hrs, Anugrah Narayan Road at 11.40 hrs, Dehri on Sone at 12.10 hrs, Sasaram at 12.35 hrs, Bhabua Road at 13.20 hrs, DDU at 14.10 hrs, Subedarganj at 17.20 hrs, Govindpuri at 20.15 hrs, Tundla at 23.30 hrs, will reach Delhi at 04.30 hrs, stopping at Ghaziabad at 02.55 hrs the next day.

The train will have 22 coaches including 8 coaches of sleeper class, 11 coaches of general class, 1 coach of pantry car and 2 coaches of SLR. The train can run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

Ticket prices of Amrit Bharat trains will be around Rs 560, amking it affordable.

Nine Amrit Bharat Trains in India

  • Gaya Junction to Delhi Junction
  • Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal
  • Saharsa-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
  • Rajendranagar Terminal-New Delhi
  • Bapudham Motihari-Anand Vihar Terminal
  • Darbhanga-Gomtinagar
  • Malda Town-Gomtinagar
  • Sitamarhi-Delhi
  • Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru.

Amrit Bharat trains

  • The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train offering state-of-the-art facilities at an affordable cost, beneficial for low income families.
  • It is equipped with the Kavach system, this train has been fitted with a semi-automatic coupler, a crash tube and an EP-assisted brake system, so that immediate braking can be done in case of emergency.
  • All coaches are equipped with a completely sealed gangway and a vacuum evacuation system. 
  • It is also equipped with facility of a fire detection system has been provided in non-AC coaches.
  • It has talkback unit and response unit in the guard room further strengthen the security.
  • It has Special care for comfort of passengers.
  • A semi-automatic coupler has been used in the train, resulting in no shock or noise during coach attachment or separation.
  • The deformation tube reduces the shock in case of an accident. Push-pull technology helps in increasing its speed.
  • This includes a foldable snacks table, mobile holder, bottle holder, radium floor strips, comfortable seats, and better berths.
  • Features like an electro-pneumatic flushing system, an automatic soap dispenser and a fire suppression system have been provided in every toilet.
  • Special toilets have also been provided for the disabled. Also, facilities like a fast charging port and a pantry car for every passenger make the journey more pleasant.

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
