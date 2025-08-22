Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971
INDIA
Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar. He flagged of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya to Delhi. He hailed the 'tri-power' of Indian railways, which included modern train like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat trains.
The Amrit Bharat trains will be Bi-weekly trains, which means it will operate twice a week from Gaya Junction to Delhi Junction. The stoppages will be Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Subedarganj, Govindpuri, Tundla Jn., Ghaziabad Jn.
The Gaya to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 983 km in 19:30 hrs. The train will start its commercial run from August 28.
On the inaugural day, the train number 03621 Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat left Gaya Jn. at 10.50 hrs, Anugrah Narayan Road at 11.40 hrs, Dehri on Sone at 12.10 hrs, Sasaram at 12.35 hrs, Bhabua Road at 13.20 hrs, DDU at 14.10 hrs, Subedarganj at 17.20 hrs, Govindpuri at 20.15 hrs, Tundla at 23.30 hrs, will reach Delhi at 04.30 hrs, stopping at Ghaziabad at 02.55 hrs the next day.
The train will have 22 coaches including 8 coaches of sleeper class, 11 coaches of general class, 1 coach of pantry car and 2 coaches of SLR. The train can run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.
Ticket prices of Amrit Bharat trains will be around Rs 560, amking it affordable.
