Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here

Ahead of the Bihar election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of the state on Sunday announced the Election Campaign Committee for the elections. The committee comprises of 4

Ahead of the Bihar election, where the competition is tight between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan and BJP-JDU alliance in NDA led by Nitish Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of the state on Sunday announced the Election Campaign Committee for the elections. The committee comprises of 45 members.

BJP Bihar on X, posted the list that had all the 45 members of the committe. The names included, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, Shri Samrat Chaudhary, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Nityanand Rai, Shri Ashwini Choubey, Shri Sanjay Jaiswal, Shri Nandkishore Yadav, Shri Neeraj Kumar Singh, Shri Arun Singh, Shri Ajit Kumar Jain, Shri Sanjay Paswan, Shri Suresh Sharma, Shri Janak Ram, Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Anurag Thakur, Shri Giri Raj, Shri Pankaj Singh, Shri Arun Hoda, Shri Nawal Kishore Yadav, Shri Sachchidanand Rai, Shri Shyam Rajak, Shri Dharmveer Singh Ojhawal, Shri Ganesh Pathak, Shri Sanjay Mayukh, Shri Manoj Sharma, Shri Pankaj Pandit, Shri Inder Sharma, Shri Praveen Kushwaha, Shri Ajit Kumar Singh (Katiharpur), Shri Dilip Jaiswal, Shri Kamlesh Kumar, Shri Tarun Kumar Gupta, Shri Santosh Singh, Shri Ashok Anuvrat, Shri Dilip Kumar Rajak, Shrimati Sushila Ojha, Shrimati Reena Rani, Shrimati Meenu Kumari, Shrimati Kirti Pandey, Shrimati Aarti Devi, Sindoori Prasad Ram, Nirmal Kumar and Shrimati Savitri.

Bihar elections 2025

Bihar is gearing up for its upcoming assembly polls, expected to be held in October or November 2025. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is looking to retain their power, while the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, is preparing to dethrone Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Current Assembly Composition in Bihar, includes