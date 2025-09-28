Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here

Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates

Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...

Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar: 5 melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here

Ahead of the Bihar election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of the state on Sunday announced the Election Campaign Committee for the elections. The committee comprises of 4

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Bihar election, where the competition is tight between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan and BJP-JDU alliance in NDA led by Nitish Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of the state on Sunday announced the Election Campaign Committee for the elections. The committee comprises of 45 members.

BJP Bihar on X, posted the list that had all the 45 members of the committe. The names included, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, Shri Samrat Chaudhary, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Nityanand Rai, Shri Ashwini Choubey, Shri Sanjay Jaiswal, Shri Nandkishore Yadav, Shri Neeraj Kumar Singh, Shri Arun Singh, Shri Ajit Kumar Jain, Shri Sanjay Paswan, Shri Suresh Sharma, Shri Janak Ram, Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Anurag Thakur, Shri Giri Raj,  Shri Pankaj Singh, Shri Arun Hoda, Shri Nawal Kishore Yadav, Shri Sachchidanand Rai, Shri Shyam Rajak, Shri Dharmveer Singh Ojhawal, Shri Ganesh Pathak, Shri Sanjay Mayukh, Shri Manoj Sharma, Shri Pankaj Pandit, Shri Inder Sharma, Shri Praveen Kushwaha, Shri Ajit Kumar Singh (Katiharpur), Shri Dilip Jaiswal, Shri Kamlesh Kumar, Shri Tarun Kumar Gupta, Shri Santosh Singh, Shri Ashok Anuvrat, Shri Dilip Kumar Rajak, Shrimati Sushila Ojha, Shrimati Reena Rani, Shrimati Meenu Kumari, Shrimati Kirti Pandey, Shrimati Aarti Devi, Sindoori Prasad Ram, Nirmal Kumar and Shrimati Savitri.

Bihar elections 2025

Bihar is gearing up for its upcoming assembly polls, expected to be held in October or November 2025. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is looking to retain their power, while the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, is preparing to dethrone Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Current Assembly Composition in Bihar, includes

  • NDA with 131 members: BJP (80 MLAs), JD(U) (45 MLAs), HAM(S) (4 MLAs) and Independent candidates with just 2.
  • NDIA Bloc have 111 members: RJD with 77 MLAs, Congress with 19 MLAs, CPI(ML) with 11 MLAs, CPI(M) with 2 MLAs and CPI with 2 MLAs
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder
Yash Chopra birth anniversary: 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF found
'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach for dropped catches in Asia Cup
'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach
Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'
Ameesha Patel says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for provocative gesture against India, he will...
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match f
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE