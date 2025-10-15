Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Prashant Kishor makes BIG announcement of not contesting due to..., claims NDA will...

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has made a big announcement that he will not contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has made a big announcement that he will not contest the upcoming assembly polls. He said that he will not contest because it is 'decided by his party', for the larger interest of party.

Prashant Kishot in an interview to PTI said, "The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls. And therefore, the party has announced another candidate from Raghopur, against Tejashwi Yadav. It was a decision we took in the larger interest of the party. If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work.'

He also claimed that BJP-JDU led NDA will face a defeat, with CM Nitish Kumar struggling to become CM for 10th time. Kishor said, 'The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as Chief Minister.'

On his Party victory predictions

Prashant Kishor also said that there is a possibility that either his party will win more than 150 seats or less than 10 seats, there is nothing in betwee. He also said that less than 150 seats will be a defeat for him.

"If Jan Suraaj Party wins the Bihar polls, it will have a nationwide impact. I can say with certainty that we will be either win handsomely or receive a drubbing. I have been stating on record that I expect a tally of either fewer than 10 seats or more than 150 seats. There is no possibility of anything in between".

He, however, added, "A tally less than 150, even if it is 120 or 130, shall be a defeat for me. If we do well, we will have the mandate to transform Bihar and make it count among the 10 most advanced states of the country. If we do not do well enough, it would mean the people have not shown enough confidence in us, and we must continue to carry on with our politics of the street and society (samaj aur sadak ki rajneeti)".

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).