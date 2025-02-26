Months before the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has expanded its cabinet, inducting seven MLAs.

Months before the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has expanded its cabinet, inducting seven MLAs. Notably, all seven MLAs are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - a prominent ally in the NDA-led government in Bihar.

The cabinet expansion comes months before Bihar assembly polls, slated to be held in October-November later this year.

This is the second cabinet expansion after March 2024, when 21 ministers were inducted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. At present, the strength of Bihar cabinet stands at 30, with 15 BJP ministers, 13 from JD(U), one from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an Independent.

Seven BJP MLAs who are inducted into the cabinet are - Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Sunil Kumar (Biharsharif), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), Rahu Kumar Singh (Sahebganj), Moti Lal Prasad (Riga), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikti) and Krishan Kumar Mantoo (Amnour).

What do political pundits say?

With the induction of seven ministers into Nitish-led cabinet, the NDA government in Bihar is trying to keep up with the caste equation, attempting to woo voters from all castes including - Bhoomihars, Rajputs, and more.

The BJP, as per politcal scientists, has been facing allegations of "lower upper-caste representation". With the induction of Bhoomihar and Rajput ministers, the saffron camp targets to manage the same.

In addition, Bhoomihars are deemed a key vote bank of the BJP.