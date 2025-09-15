Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025, CM Nitish Kumar says he will remain in NDA

Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in this Indian state; check details
INDIA
Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, reiterated his stand while addressing a rally in Purnea in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar, who is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, has switched political partners numerous times in his political career and especially over the last decade.
Kumar said at Monday's rally: "It was the JD(U)-BJP combine which had formed a government in Bihar, for the first time, in November, 2005. For one or two times, I went to the other side, upon prodding of some of my own party colleagues, one of whom is sitting here," referring to former party chief and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. "But, that is a thing of the past. I could never be comfortable with those people. They always indulged in mischief when we shared power...I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth," he added.
Kumar had been an ally of the BJP since the 1990s. But after the elevation of PM Modi to the current post and the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing of Kumar's party, the latter partnered with archrival Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD president. Kumar dumped Yadav in 2017 to return to the NDA. That alliance continued until 2022 when Kumar joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (or the grand alliance), vowing to defeat the BJP and accusing its former ally of having tried to split the JD(U). However, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year, Kumar returned to the NDA, abandoning the Congress-led INDIA bloc that he had helped form by bringing together parties that were opposed to the BJP.