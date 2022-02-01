Ahead of Assembly Elections, Section 144 and other Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to keep Section 144 of the CrPC in place in the area, as well as add various other restrictions, ahead of the Assembly elections due later this month. According to the official notice, the limits will be in effect from February 1 to March 31. To combat the spread of Covid-19, section 144 was imposed in December of last year, with restrictions in place until January 31.

Mandatory restrictions:

-Public gathering is forbidden without face masks, sanitization, and social distancing.

-The night curfew will be extended from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the exception of necessary services.

-Weddings in closed venues are limited to 100 people, while open spaces are limited to 50 people.

-Protests and processions are prohibited unless authorities provide authorization.

-Until February 11, 2022, no roadshows, rallies, pad yatras, or bike rallies are permitted.

-Door-to-door campaigns are limited to a maximum of 20 people.

-Exam-taking students are not permitted to form groups of more than five people.

-Those that resist the order would be charged under Indian Penal Code Section 188.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh confirmed 6,626 additional Covid cases, bringing the total number of infections to 20,19,549, and the death toll to 23,207, with 18 more deaths. The Uttar Pradesh administration said in a statement that two new deaths were confirmed from Prayagraj and Bijnor.

COVID-19 patients have recovered from the condition 6,946 instances in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 19,41,506. According to the report, there are 54,836 ongoing cases in the state. More than 1.80 lakh samples have been tested in the previous 24 hours, and over 9.94 crore Covid tests have been performed in the state so far.