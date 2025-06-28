Bihar has become the first Indian state to allow voters to vote through their mobile phones via app. This announcement was made by State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad, comes ahead of Bihar state assembly elections scheduled in October-November 2025.

The announcement was made on Friday evening, 27 June, a day before scheduled voting in six municipal councils across three districts of Bihar, Patna, Rohtas, and East Champaran on Saturday. Now, voters who are facing physical or locational challenges can cast their vote through the e-SECBHR app on the polling day. However, it is yet to be confirmed that this e-voting will be applicable in the Bihar elections.

Who can vote through the app?

The e-SECBHR app is made specially for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, Pregnant women, Migrant workers or people facing any kind of locational challenge. An awareness campaign was run from June 10 to 22 to make eligible voters register successfully on the app and inform citizens how to vote through the app.

How to use e-SECBHR App (Step-by-step)

Download e-SECBHR app on your mobile phone (App is only available on Android) Register on the app Keep details similar to your details on the electoral roll Link your mobile number already registered to their name in electoral roll Now you can login and caste vote Voters without phones can cast e-vote through Bihar Election Commission’s website.

Can e-SECBHR be misused?

The app was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in partnership with the Bihar State Election Commission. They have ensured that the voting through the app remains transparent, tamper-proof and prevents any misuse.

Only two registered voters are allowed per mobile number. Voters are being verified loosely using their identity documents. Voter verification via Facial recognition and scanning is ensured. Blockchain technology used to record votes securely. Also leveraging the Audit Trail system to keep a record of each vote.

According to State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad, 10,000 users have registered to cast e-vote on the mobile app, so far. 50,000 people are expected to cast e-vote via app or official website.