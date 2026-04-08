Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at home’ sparks fresh political row

Assam assembly elections will take place on April 9, Thursday, and a day before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stance on beef consumption, saying he is not wanting to ban it but wants it to be limited to private spaces.

Assam assembly elections will take place on April 9, Thursday, and a day before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stance on beef consumption, saying he is not wanting to ban it but wants it to be limited to private spaces.

“There is a big Muslim community in Assam who consume beef. I am not stopping this. I am only saying, eat it inside your home. Don’t eat it in a public space,” he told reporters. He, however, stressed that such consumption should take place within homes or in private and not in public spaces, and as per law, not within a 5-km radius of any temple.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, does not ban private consumption of beef but bans its sale and consumption in public places, including restaurants, and within a 5-km radius of temples and sattras (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam).

Sarma also mentioned that some people have changed their eating habits and started consuming buffalo meat instead of beef and said that his request is directed towards Hindus rather than Muslims.

In response to the latest remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Assam leader.

Beef consumption has become a key flashpoint during the current assembly election period in Assam, as Sarma intensifies his criticism, adding to the political heat.

Few days back, the Chief Minister warned of strict action against the parents of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury due to allegations on them that they consumed beef and shared their images on social media. “After the election, I will take action against her parents as per the Cattle Preservation Act. I will accept everything, but not eating beef,” Sarma said.

Chowdhury is making her electoral debut this year from the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency and has been consistently denying the claims, calling them false and politically motivated. In this regard, she also filed a police complaint accusing perpetrators of circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos targeting her and her family.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for Thursday, with results to be declared on May 4.