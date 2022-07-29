Ahead of 2025 Assembly elections, BJP's 'Mission 200' in Bihar begins, party plans statewide mega events

File photo

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda attending a two-day party conclave in Patna on July 30-31, the saffron party has announced a new political strategy in the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls after Harish Dwivedi, the Bihar BJP co-incharge, confirmed that the party has started a "Prawas programme" in 200 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Dwivedi, who arrived in Patna on Thursday, said: "The party organisation officials are staying in 200 Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback of the people. If necessary, we (BJP) will not hesitate to hold a "Prawas programme" in all 243 Assembly constituencies in future."

Dwivedi`s statement sends warning signals for BJP`s ally JD(U), which is running a coalition government with it in Bihar.

However, the JD(U) is in the driving seat in Bihar but its think-tank is fully aware how BJP emerged as the single largest party due to which the JD(U) fared a distant third in the 2020 state Assembly polls.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, JD(U)`s seat distribution was for 122 seats, of which it had given seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha. Hence, it contested on 115 seats.

On the other hand, BJP`s seat share was for 121 seats, of which it gave 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its own quota. BJP then contested on 110 seats and managed to win 74 seats. JD-U on the other hand, exhibited a poor show and won only 43 seats.

According to the Prawas programme, the BJP organisation officials will visit 200 assembly constituencies in Bihar and interact with the people.

The saffron party officials have been assigned to assess the situation of how people are thinking ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The entire exercise by the BJP is taking place keeping in view the pulse of the people, especially for 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The saffron party officials will return to Patna and participate in the meeting which will be attended by Shah and Nadda on July 31.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal claims that the BJP National President will also hold a massive roadshow in Patna and the party is making sure that it turns out to be a grand event.